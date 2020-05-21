Left Menu
COVID-19: 'Big Little Lies' cast sponsors meals for frontliners

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The stars of the hit series "Big Little Lies" have reunited to provide meals to the frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic

Actors Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley chose five cities -- Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, and Phoenix -- each to help keep the restaurant kitchens afloat and staff employed, reported Variety

The food produced from these outlets would be provided to the frontline workers. The donation from the team of the hit HBO show is part of FLF's #CastItOn Challenge, a campaign that gives actors, writers, directors, and others in the entertainment industry an opportunity to help raise public awareness and donations for FLF chapters in 55 cities across the country.

