Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj share pictures from 'roka' ceremony

Actor Rana Dagubatti and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj on Thursday made their relationship official with a 'roka' ceremony. The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from what appeared to be an intimate affair, where they were dressed in traditional attire.

"And it's official," the "Baahubali" star captioned a picture of the couple. Rana sported a white shirt with a matching lungi, while his fiancee wore a multicoloured sari. Miheeka also shared photographs of the ceremony and wrote "To the beginning of forever." Earlier this month, Rana shared on Instagram that he had proposed to Miheeka. He had uploaded a picture of the duo, which was captioned: "And she said yes." PTI JUR RDS RDS