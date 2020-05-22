Left Menu
22-05-2020
Ginnifer Goodwin joins comedy pilot 'Pivoting'
Actor Ginnifer Goodwin is the latest name to board Fox's comedy pilot "Pivoting", about three women in search of happiness. According to Deadline, the "Once Upon a Time" star will play Jodie as one of the women who try to come to terms with the death of their childhood best friend, Coleen.

Realizing that life is short, Amy (Eliza Coupe), Jodie (Goodwin), and Sarah make a series of poor and self-indulgent decisions in their attempt to find happiness. Raised by an overprotective mother, Jodie is a parent of three, married to a pushy husband. She finds the excitement, attention, and love she craves in the form of an affair with her gym trainer.

Also featuring Tommy Dewey, "Pivoting" is written by Liz Astrof and will be directed by Tristram Shapeero. Astrof executive produces the show with Shapeero and Kapital Entertainment's Kaplan and Dana Honor.

WBTV and Kapital will co-produce with Fox Entertainment Goodwin were recently seen in the first chapter of Marc Cherry's anthology series "Why Women Kill" on CBS All Access.

