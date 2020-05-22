Left Menu
'The French Dispatch' is amazing: composer Alexandre Desplat

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 11:56 IST
'The French Dispatch' is amazing: composer Alexandre Desplat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

"The French Dispatch" composer Alexandre Desplat says it is disappointing not to see director Wes Anderson's latest film premiere on the Croisette at the Cannes Film Festival, which could not take place due to the coronavirus-led shutdown of festivals and events everywhere in the world. The French composer, who has been spending his time in quarantine by working on new music for a number of projects, including Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" for Netflix, has already seen "The French Dispatch" and had some nice things to say about the movie in an interview with IndieWire.

"I saw the finished version of 'The French Dispatch' quite a while ago, and it's just amazing. It's so incredibly strong and different… the way that Wes is expanding his talents to another dimension with each film is just wow. This one is incredible. It's beautiful. It's fun, it's mad, it's everything," Desplat said about the movie. He called the film Anderson's most ambitious project to date.

"Maybe even bigger than 'The Grand Budapest Hotel'. More stories, different locations, and so many ideas in every shot. So many! Wes' brain is going so fast," he added. Anderson's film is once again populated by an ensemble cast in actors such as Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Steve Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson. Described as a love letter to outpost journalists, the Searchlight Pictures film revolves around the French foreign bureau of a fictional Kansas newspaper. It is scheduled to be released on October 16, 2020. Desplat has closely worked with some of the biggest directors in cinema, winning two Oscars for Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and del Toro's "The Shape of Water".

Describing his work on del Toro's "Pinocchio" , the composer said he has to write songs for the film. "Guillermo is very excited about the project, and what I've seen of the stop-motion animation is just beautiful. But for me, it was really nice to be able to write songs for him. I wrote a lot of songs in France between 1985 and 2004 when I started doing movies in America, but after that, I never had the opportunity. "So this is a great film for me because there were seven or eight songs to write — it's very difficult, but it helps when you have actors who can sing." The film's cast includes Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton.

