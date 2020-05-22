Left Menu
Abhishek Bachchan shares throwback picture from 'Yuva' climax shoot as movie clocks 16 years

As Mani Ratnam cinematic marvel 'Yuva' clocked 16 years of its release today, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture from its shoot in Kolkata. He also sent his prayer to people who got affected by the Amphan cyclone.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:11 IST
Picture shared by Abhishek Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Mani Ratnam cinematic marvel 'Yuva' clocked 16 years of its release today, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture from its shoot in Kolkata. He also sent his prayer to people who got affected by the Amphan cyclone. The 'Guru' star put out the throwback picture on Instagram that features him and Ajay Devgn, the picture has been taken before the shooting of the climax of the film.

Along with the picture, Abhishek wrote in the caption, "Wow! 16yrs already. This photo was taken on the sets of #Yuva in Kolkata. We were about to begin shooting the climax of the film. A memorable shoot. Based in Kolkata. " Noting the devastation caused by the cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha, Jr. Bachchan wrote, "It's heartbreaking to see the visuals coming out of Kolkata in the wake of the destruction left behind by #cycloneAmphan #16yrsofYuva@ajaydevgn #ManiRatnam #Kolkata #flashbackfriday."

Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor liked the post that garnered more than 2k likes within an hour of being posted on the photo-sharing platform. The movie, 'Yuva' showed Abhishek in the role of a goon, Lallan Singh who is originally from Bihar but settled in Kolkata, West Bengal because his brother has left him alone and he had no option of earning back home. He loves and marries his wife, Shashi Biswas which has been essayed by Rani Mukerji. (ANI)

