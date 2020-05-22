Left Menu
Mumtaz dismisses death rumours

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:12 IST
Veteran actor Mumtaz on Friday dismissed rumours of her death in a video message, saying she is alive and doing well. There were reports on social media that the actor has passed away. "Hi all my friends, I love you all. See, I am not dead. I am alive. I am not that 'buddhi' (old) as they say. I still look presentable because of your blessings," Mumtaz said in a video message, posted on her daughter Tanya Madhvani's Instagram account.

The actor's daughter urged people to stop spreading false news. "With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old! She is now healthy and happy and beautiful! Give her a break she is 73," she captioned the video Mumtaz has been living with her family in London for several years.

One of the popular actresses in the 1970s, Mumtaz featured in films such as "Mela", "Apradh" , "Nagin", "Bramachari", "Ram Aur Shyam" , "Do Raste" and "Khilona" ..

