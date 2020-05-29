Left Menu
Megan Fox first dumped Brian Austin Green while he was bedridden

Insiders are furious with Hollywood star Megan Fox after she split from husband Brian Austin Green for the second time.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:26 IST
Megan Fox first dumped Brian Austin Green while he was bedridden
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. Image Credit: ANI

Insiders are furious with Hollywood star Megan Fox after she split from husband Brian Austin Green for the second time. According to Page Six, the sources say that in 2015, the 34-year-old star dumped husband Austin Green around the time he was seriously ill with a stroke-like syndrome that left him bedridden and barely able to move -- only to take him back and dump him all over again a few years later.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star became sick with a terrifying undiagnosed brain condition around December 2014, and he spent more than six months in bed. "He could barely lift his head," said an insider.

Meanwhile, Fox left Los Angeles to go to New York to shoot 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows' in the spring of 2015. Sources say that when she returned to Hollywood, she seemed suddenly very keen to end their marriage, and she filed for divorce in August. However, they reconciled. We're told that after the trauma of both the illness and the breakup, Green worked to rebuild their marriage. Then -- according to Green, who discussed the news on his podcast, 'With Brian Austin Green,' Fox broke up with him again earlier this year after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The 46-year-old star said on his podcast that he and Fox have had "an amazing relationship." But, the outlet has been told that insiders haven't forgotten that Fox dumped Green at what he called in a podcast about his illness "the worst time in my life."

Green said they split after Fox returned from shooting a movie abroad and told him she realized that she "liked [herself] better" while she was alone on the shoot. The 'Transformers' actor has also been linked to her co-star in an upcoming movie, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, but Green said she and Kelly are "just friends at this point."

The representatives for Fox gave a broad denial of wrongdoing in the marriage but didn't comment on specific allegations. (ANI)

