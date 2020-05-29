Left Menu
Decided to dismantle set of 'Maidaan' due to current situation, monsoon: Boney Kapoor

The makers of the upcoming sports -biographical movie -- 'Maidaan' -- starring Ajay Devgn, has decided to dismantle the film set owing to the ongoing coronavirus crises and also, in view of the coming monsoon season.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:36 IST
Film producer Boney Kapoor (file). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of the upcoming sports -biographical movie -- 'Maidaan' -- starring Ajay Devgn, has decided to dismantle the film set owing to the ongoing coronavirus crises and also, in view of the coming monsoon season. "We took this decision looking into the current situation in the country as well as the monsoon is near," film producer Boney Kapoor told ANI.

He explained that most of the movie scenes are to be shot on the ground and hence the coming monsoon may spoil the sets. The 64-year-old producer told, "So after discussing it with my team we took this decision to dismantle the set. Hopefully, the state and Central Government will be taking some important steps in upcoming days for the film industry."

Kapoor mentioned that he is 'hopeful' to start the shoot of the biographical movie from September, ensuring the guidelines given by the government. "Most of our talent team is from foreign, so unless the talent team comes to India, we won't be able to start the process," he said.

"Hopefully once the lockdown is over, will start the work again but yes under the Rules and regulations issued by the government, only then," Kapoor added. Previously, the flick was set to release on November 27, 2020, which was later pushed to December 11 this year, as announced by the lead actor, Devgn.

'Maidaan' is a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. Helmed by 'Badhai Ho' filmmaker Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. (ANI)

