One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers: Luffy vs kaido, apoo vs eustass, know more in details

One Piece Chapter 981 will be released next week. There is no chance for this chapter to be released on this Sunday, May 31. The writer Eiichiro Oda is taking a leave of seven days break after the release of each chapter. The major reason is Japan along with the entire world is combatting against the coronavirus pandemic and it is tough to release the chapters during global lockdown.

In One Piece Chapter 981, the manga enthusiasts will be seeing Luffy and Zoro avoid any further fight. They will try to run from the situation while Captain Kidd will attack Apoo and hurt him physically for taking revenge. Fans are wondering Kidd will stay low after that escape from there towards the banquet.

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers indicate that it will start with Kidd attacking Apoo and how the supernova takes the damage. Scratchmen Apoo is a very powerful fighter whose music attacks were not even detectable by Luffy and Zoro's haki. The two supernovas will have a fierce fight in One Piece 981 manga chapter where Kidd vs Apoo fight will be concluded.

In One Piece Chapter 981, Zoro and Luffy will be seen making their way in the direction of Nikaido's fortress, whilst kaido's crew is entirely focused on stopping them. This sort of way they could get their arms at the seat of 'tobiroppo'. That being said, the upcoming chapter will once more be a Luffy and Zoro centered bankruptcy.

There are high possibilities of scratchmen apoo vs eustass youngster in One Piece Chapter 981. The queen is highly expected to display the name of 'tobiroppo' whom he goes ahead to slay. It is able possible to be Luffy vs kaido, or Luffy pulling out a by no means seen before tools.

One Piece Chapter 981 will be released Sunday, June 7, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga.