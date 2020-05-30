Alec Baldwin to headline western 'Rust'

Actor Alec Baldwin is set to star in and produce the upcoming western action film "Rust". According to Variety, the project will be helmed by Joel Souza from his own script, based on a story by Souza and Baldwin.

The 62-year-old actor will portray infamous Western outlaw Harland Rust, who has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember. "When his estranged 13-year-old grandson is convicted of accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Kansas to break him out of prison. "The two fugitives must outrun a legendary US Marshal and a bounty hunter as deeply buried secrets rise from the ashes and an unexpected familial bond begins to form as the mismatched duo tries to survive the merciless American frontier," the official logline of the movie read.

Baldwin will produce the project through his El Dorado Pictures banner alongside Anjul Nigam and executive producer Matthew Helderman. Highland Film Group will launch international sales at Cannes' inaugural digital market, Marche du Film Online.

Anna Granucci is also producing with Elizabeth L Barbatelli as an executive producer.