Entertainment News Roundup: Forbes magazine says Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans

Entertainment News Roundup: Forbes magazine says Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plansDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, Forbes magazine now says
Forbes magazine, which in March 2019 declared reality TV star Kylie Jenner had become the world's youngest self-made billionaire, said on Friday that it no longer believed that her net worth was that much. The magazine said it reviewed financial data released by Coty Inc, which bought a 51 percent stake in Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics company in November 2019.
Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans
Florida officials have approved plans for a phased reopening of Walt Disney World in Orlando starting on July 11, according to a memo from a state agency released on Friday. The successful reopening of its parks is a signal event for Disney and the rest of the world as governments and companies strategize how to move out of lockdown while the novel coronavirus is still a threat.
