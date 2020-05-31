Jennifer Lopez's 'Thanks A Million' renewed for second season

Quibi series "Thanks A Million", executive produced by actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, has secured a sophomore season renewal at the short-form streaming service. The inspiring "pay it forward" show started streaming on April 6, the same day Quibi launched, reported Deadline.

It saw participation by celebrities like Lopez, her fiance, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, Kristen Bell, Tracy Morgan, Zac Efron, Joe Jonas, and others. Described as "emotional and inspiring", the show features celebrities paying it forward. Each episode follows one of the stars kickstarting a chain of kindness when they gift USD 100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who has made a positive impact on their life.

The recipient is then tasked to pay it forward and gift half of the sum to someone else who has done the same, thus continuing the chain. Over the course of 10 episodes, USD 1 million will make it into the hands of everyday people. "Thanks, A Million" is produced by Industrial Media's B17 Entertainment and Nuyorican Productions in association with Universal Alternative Television Studio.