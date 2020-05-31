Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Lopez's 'Thanks A Million' renewed for second season

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-05-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 12:28 IST
Jennifer Lopez's 'Thanks A Million' renewed for second season
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Quibi series "Thanks A Million", executive produced by actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, has secured a sophomore season renewal at the short-form streaming service. The inspiring "pay it forward" show started streaming on April 6, the same day Quibi launched, reported Deadline.

It saw participation by celebrities like Lopez, her fiance, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, Kristen Bell, Tracy Morgan, Zac Efron, Joe Jonas, and others. Described as "emotional and inspiring", the show features celebrities paying it forward. Each episode follows one of the stars kickstarting a chain of kindness when they gift USD 100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who has made a positive impact on their life.

The recipient is then tasked to pay it forward and gift half of the sum to someone else who has done the same, thus continuing the chain. Over the course of 10 episodes, USD 1 million will make it into the hands of everyday people. "Thanks, A Million" is produced by Industrial Media's B17 Entertainment and Nuyorican Productions in association with Universal Alternative Television Studio.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian space agency calls Trump's reaction to SpaceX launch "hysteria"

Russias space agency criticised U.S. President Donald Trumps hysteria about the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years, but also said on Sunday it was pleased there was now another way to travel into space. SpaceX...

Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Munda to inaugurate Khelo India e-Pathshala tomorrow

The Sports Authority of India SAI will launch on Monday Khelo India e-Pathshala with an aim to educate young athletes, who have not been able to train in their academies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. SAI will launch the programme in...

Haryana CM summons meeting to discuss Centre's fresh lockdown guidelines

The Haryana government will take a call on the Centres fresh lockdown guidelines, apart from the sealing of borders with New Delhi, at a meeting later in the evening, said states Home Minister Anil Vij before leaving Ambala Cantt for discus...

Travellers to reach station 90 minutes before departure; only those with confirmed/RAC tickets allowed inside station, board trains: Rlys.

Travellers to reach station 90 minutes before departure only those with confirmedRAC tickets allowed inside station, board trains Rlys....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020