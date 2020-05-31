Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Kendrick Sampson hit by rubber bullets at George Floyd protests

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-05-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 14:14 IST
Actor Kendrick Sampson hit by rubber bullets at George Floyd protests

Actor Kendrick Sampson, who stars in HBO series "Insecure", was struck by rubber bullets as Los Angeles police officers tried to disperse a crowd protesting George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, died last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

The actor went live via Instagram on Saturday to show his view of events, but he could be also be seen on a CNN broadcast simultaneously, with viewers watching him get hit by a police baton on TV. Sampson posted several videos on his page of a large demonstration at Pan Pacific Park near the city's Fairfax District, where violent clashes took place throughout the day outside the Grove shopping center.

In one video, LAPD officers can be seen firing rubber bullets to try and regain control at the park. "They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton," Sampson said in the video on Instagram.

Another clip showed him moving away from the police, as he appeared to be hit by an officer's baton. "Y'all ain't see no police f*****g up white folks when they took guns to the statehouse," he said, referring to an incident in Michigan over coronavirus restrictions, not in California. "Y'all didn't see police attacking white folks, beating em up with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought guns to f*****g state houses. We came up here with no weapons, with masks.… And we're the ones who are not peaceful," Sampson alleged.

Protests turned violent over Floyd's death and other police killings of black people spread Saturday in dozens of US cities, with police cars set ablaze, reports of injuries mounting on all sides, shops and showrooms vandalised amid the lockdown..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kotak Mahindra Bank raises Rs 7,442.5 cr via QIP of shares

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank KMB has raised Rs 7,442.5 crore through a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The bank on Saturday issued 6.5 crore shares at a price of Rs 1,145 per share to the buyers to raise the mo...

Lockdown: Modi Enterprises expects drop in profits of Colorbar; operation of 24Seven disrupted

Diversified Modi Enterprises is expecting a massive drop in profits of its cosmetic brand Colorbar due to the coronavirus lockdown, while direct selling business Modicare and retail chain store 24Seven have also been affected, a top company...

Russian space agency calls Trump's reaction to SpaceX launch "hysteria"

Russias space agency criticised U.S. President Donald Trumps hysteria about the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years, but also said on Sunday it was pleased there was now another way to travel into space. SpaceX...

Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Munda to inaugurate Khelo India e-Pathshala tomorrow

The Sports Authority of India SAI will launch on Monday Khelo India e-Pathshala with an aim to educate young athletes, who have not been able to train in their academies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. SAI will launch the programme in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020