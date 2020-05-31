Malang 2: Mohit Suri shares glimpse of first draft
Filmmaker Mohit Suri has just confirmed a sequel of the romantic-action flick 'Malang' in-process and shared a glimpse of the first draft on social media. The 39-year-old director shared a picture of the script (in making) on Twitter.
The picture had wordings of "Malang - Unleash The Madness 2" in black, bold letters. Alongside the picture, the filmmaker tweeted: "To make a great film you need 3 things: The script, the script and the script - Alfred Hitchcock #Malang #firstdraft #malang2"
Earlier, on May 6, it was noted that the ensemble cast of 'Malang' including actors Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu met each other for a virtual reunion on a group video call. The revenge drama was released across India on Feb 7, this year and did good business over the box office. (ANI)
