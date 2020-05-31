Left Menu
Development News Edition

#RanbirKapoor trends on Twitter as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' clocks 7 years

The most loved romantic drama of 2013 -- 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' -- clocked seven years of its release today. With that comes the name of actor Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor of the flick, among the top trends on Twitter in India on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 21:24 IST
#RanbirKapoor trends on Twitter as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' clocks 7 years
#RanbirKapoor trends on Twitter as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' clocks 7 years (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The most loved romantic drama of 2013 -- 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' -- clocked seven years of its release today. With that comes the name of actor Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor of the flick, among the top trends on Twitter in India on Sunday. Kapoor does not have an official social media account. However, his character in the film, Bunny, has sent Twitterverse into a state of excitement, with cinemagoers expressing their fandom on the micro-blogging site, to mark the special day.

Sharing a poster of the film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and other casts of the movie including Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, a Twitter user wrote: "One of the finest...one of the greatest friendship film...all the cast were outstanding... especially Ranbir and naina.. unforgettable dialogues that touches our heart...goosebumps...emotions and don't forget all the blockbuster songs #7yearsofyjhd #RanbirKapoor" "#RanbirKapoor is the original #Rockstar," commented another user.

While another Twitter profile's comment reads: "When bunny said "khud pr daya karna band kro or khud se pyaar karna sekho" I felt that here#7yearsofyjhd a movie that makes me happy every time I watch movie about friendship and love." Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone, who essayed the role of Naina Talwar in the movie, marked the 7-year completion of the iconic flick on social media by sharing the 'very first look test' taken for the film.

The 'Chhapaak' actor put out the pictures on Twitter wherein the two actors are showcasing their sizzling chemistry. Along with the gorgeous pictures, the 'Om Shanti Om' star penned a dialogue delivered by her character Naina in the movie. She wrote: "Our very first look test...'Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge'- Naina Talwar #7YearsOfYJHD #AyanMukerji #RanbirKapoor #Bunny."

Even, filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared a special video celebrating 7 years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.' The 48-year-old star put out an adorable video on Instagram that featured the multi-starrer cast of the film

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' revolved around a shy and nerdy medical student Naina, (Deepika), who eventually falls in for her former classmate Kabir aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their hiking trip to the Himalayas. The film which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar had hit the screens on May 31, 2013. (ANI)

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Black Lives Matter protests spread to UK

Thousands of people gathered across London on Sunday to protest against the killing of an unarmed black man by a police officer in the US as the Black Lives Matter protests spread to the UK. Protesters held up signs saying Justice for Georg...

Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says

Militants in Burkina Faso attacked a cattle market and a humanitarian convoy, killing at least 35 people, the government said on Sunday.Saturdays violence underscores deep instability in parts of Burkina Faso, which has been battling armed ...

Uttarakhand govt classifies Covid-19 districts into orange, red zones

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday categorized the districts under orange, red, and green zones to contain the COVID-19 in the state. The government has put Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithora...

43 deaths in UP in incidents related to rain, thunderstorm: State govt

Forty-three people have lost their lives in various incidents related to rain and thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh on May 30, the state government said on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, and d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020