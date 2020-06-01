Left Menu
Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, others condole demise of music composer Wajid Khan

Several Bollywood celebrities including megastar Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and others mourn the demise of music composer Wajid Khan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:28 IST
Music composer Wajid Khan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Several Bollywood celebrities including megastar Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and others mourn the demise of music composer Wajid Khan. Salman Khan who recently worked with Wajid on his latest song 'Bhai Bhai' which was released on Eid took to Twitter to condole his friend's demise.

"Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace," tweeted Salman. Senior actor Anil Kapoor also expressed sorrow over the demise of the musician and tweeted, "an irreplaceable loss for the music industry."

"Wajid Khan will be missed deeply but he will live on through his music and the lives he touched with it. My heartfelt condolences to the family," his tweet further read. Actor Shraddha Kapoor posted a picture of the departed musician on Twitter and wrote, "Rest In Peace Wajid sir."

'Tevar' actor Sonakshi Sinha also posted a picture of Wajid Khan singing and remembered him in a tweet. "Rest in peace Wajid Bhai! You left us too soon... Will always remember how you called me your lucky charm... deepest condolences to the family," tweeted Sinha.

"Extremely sad and heart broken to hear about the demise of #WajidKhan. Wajid bhai you will be missed. My condolences to the family and loved ones," tweeted actor Shraddha Kapoor. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, posted a throwback picture of himself with the Wajid Khan and penned down a long note.

"THANK U FOR THE (music) #wajidkhan shocked and very sad to hear about the passing of Wajid bhai. He was a genuine soul and extremely close to my family and especially my father," wrote Dhawan. He also remembered him for giving some of the most iconic songs like 'Palat' to him.

"The song I am known for #palat is given by him and his brother Sajid," wrote Dhawan. "He was always loving and caring to me and Rohit did 5 albums with my dad #msk, #partner #chasmebadoor, Mth, Judwaa2. He was a good man and loved by one and all. I will miss you Wajid Bhai," he added.

Families of the two stars enjoy a close bond with each other and are often seen spending time together. (ANI)

