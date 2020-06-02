Left Menu
Seema Pahwa's 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' eyeing digital release

Updated: 02-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:06 IST
Actor-turned-director Seema Pahwa says the makers of her directorial debut "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi" are toying with the idea to release the film directly on a digital platform. Amid the coronavirus pandemic-led shutdown, big-ticket releases such as "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Shakuntala Devi" are heading to the streamer Amazon Prime Video.

Seema Pahwa, known for her performance in films "Bareilly Ki Barfi" , "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and "Bala" , said the movie was earlier scheduled for a May release. "The producer of the film had planned to release it in May. There were some plans in place but now due to the current situation, things got postponed. "There are plans to release it digitally. I think the meeting is on through calls," she told PTI.

Seema Pahwa said it is best to release small-budget movies on OTT platforms. "I believe small budget films should come on digital platforms so that connection with the audience is not broken. 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' should come out digitally because it will be very tough to create an audience for such films after the lockdown ends," she added.

The cast of the family drama boasts the likes of Nasseruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey, Konkana Sen Sharma, and the director's husband, Manoj Pahwa. In terms of acting, Seema Pahwa will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production tentatively titled "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

The Alia Bhatt-fronted film is said to be based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai" about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The shooting schedule of the film was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is scheduled for a September release. "'Gangubai' is a beautiful film. I have had a great experience working on it so far. All I can say is it is a very different kind of role," she said.

