Minions 2 release, cast revealed, know what Despicable Me producer has to say

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:05 IST
The official plot for Minions 2 is totally kept under wraps. But according to some sources, the second movie's plot will start where it ended in first movie. Image Credit: Facebook / Minions

Minions 2 is one of the most anticipated 3D-animated comedy movies fans have been waiting for years. It is going to be a spin-off or prequel to the main Despicable Me film series. Read more to get more updates on it.

Thanks to the Universal Pictures for releasing an official trailer in February this year for Minions 2 or Minions: The Rise of Gru. The trailer shows Minions' early days with a bold budding burglar in Steve Carell's Gru.

Here are the names of the actors who will be lending voice for Minions 2 (aka Minions: The Rise of Gru) – Pierre Coffin as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and the Minions; Steve Carell as Felonius Gru, Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, Danny Trejo as Stronghold, Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario, Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru and Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles.

The official plot for Minions 2 is totally kept under wraps. But according to some sources, the second movie's plot will start where it ended in first movie. The imminent movie is expected to focus on the Gru's voyage from being a not so great villain to a supervillain.

Minions: The Rise of Gru was originally scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on July 3, 2020 by the Universal Pictures. But the outbreak of Covid-19 left severe impact on the global film industry. The majority of the movies and television series' production have been stopped or postponed for indefinite time. The release date for Minions 2 was delayed to July 2, 2021.

"While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions," the founder and CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri said. He is the producer of Minions 2 and best known as the producer of the Despicable Me franchise.

Minions 2 (aka Minions: The Rise of Gru) is slated to hit the big screens on July 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

