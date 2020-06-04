Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cara Delevingne says she is pansexual

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:39 IST
Cara Delevingne says she is pansexual

Actor-model Cara Delevingne says she now identifies as a pansexual person. In 2015, Delevingne revealed that the she was bisexual, but three years later said that she was gender fluid.

In an interview with Variety, the 27-year-old actor said that she gets attracted to all gender identities. "The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.

"I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person -- and that's that. I'm attracted to the person," the "Suicide Squad" star said. By definition, pansexuality means that an individual's attraction is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation.

The actor-model was most recently in a relationship with "Pretty Little Liars" star Ashley Benson. They broke up after nearly two years of dating. "I've always felt bad for anyone I've ever been in a relationship with. It's very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it's why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now, because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things," Delevingne added.

The actor, however, said that she would be proud to be open regarding her sexuality these days. "Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid. A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don't have to apologise or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn't belong in my own body. I felt so lost," Delevingne said.

"Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn't hiding anything anymore. And the person I hid it from the most was myself," she added..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO's decision to resume HCQ clinical trial a step in right direction, say experts

Terming WHOs decision to resume testing of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 in its global clinical trial a step in the right direction, experts said any positive outcome of the exercise will be in the larger interest...

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar joins Rohit, Hima as Adidas brand ambassador

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar on Thursday joined the likes of star batsman Rohit Sharma, sprint sensation Hima Das and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador of footwear giant Adidas in its campaign to inspire more women to ...

Indonesia capital tentatively eases some coronavirus restrictions

The governor of Indonesias capital announced on Thursday the easing of some coronavirus restrictions though he warned that the fight against the outbreak was far from over in Southeast Asias biggest city.Governor Anise Baswedan said from Fr...

COVID-19: Bihar District education officers asked to submit report by June 6 regarding re-opening of schools

The Bihar Education Department on Thursday directed all district education officers to submit reports by June 6 regarding re-opening of schools after consulting with students, parents, teachers and management of schools. The schools have be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020