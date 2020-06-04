Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 gets new & old characters, get other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:51 IST
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 gets new & old characters, get other latest updates
The plot for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is kept under wraps to avoid spreading of rumours and predictions. Image Credit: Facebook / Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been waiting for since last one year. The demand for the third season augmented with the massive success of Season 2. Read further to get more updates on it.

There is another reason why Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is a highly anticipated Japanese manga series. Anime News Network listed the first season of Mob Psycho 100 among the best anime series of 2016. Nick Creamer praised the series' visual style, character story and its concepts of heroism and society also presented in One's other work One-Punch Man. Lauren Orsini commended the coming-of-age story of Mob and praised the series' animation and music.

However, currently there is no developmental update on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The coronavirus pandemic had badly affected the global entertainment industry and almost all the showbiz projects had been either halted or postponed. Thus, we can't expect major development these days on the third season.

The plot for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is kept under wraps to avoid spreading of rumours and predictions. However, it is believed that Season 3 will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

There has been no official discussion on the cast for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. However, we expect the comeback of the characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, and Reign Arataka. In addition, Shou Suzuki, Ritsu Kageyama to name a few. A new character named Haruki Amakusa is likely to join the series. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. More spoilers encircling the plot will be out soon.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime series.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

NCDRC to start hearing matters from June 15 through video conferencing

National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission NCDRC will start hearing matters through video conferencing from June 15, said a circular. According to the circular issued by Joint Registrar of the apex consumer forum, S Hanumantha Rao, cou...

Brees apologizes for comments, 'pain I have caused'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized Thursday for his comments about disrespecting the flag, saying they were insensitive and completely missed the mark. I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Or...

UK stocks end lower as risk rally pauses for breath

UK shares hit their highest in nearly three-months on Thursday on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, but later reversed course to close lower with major banks and resource stocks weighing on the blue-chip index. The FT...

Swiss foreign ministry declines comment on U.S. detainee in Iran

A Swiss foreign ministry spokesman declined to comment on Thursday on tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump saying that Michael White, has left Iranian airspace on a Swiss plane. I cant say anything about this, Sebastian Hueber, chief spoke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020