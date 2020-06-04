Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 gets new & old characters, get other latest updates

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been waiting for since last one year. The demand for the third season augmented with the massive success of Season 2. Read further to get more updates on it.

There is another reason why Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is a highly anticipated Japanese manga series. Anime News Network listed the first season of Mob Psycho 100 among the best anime series of 2016. Nick Creamer praised the series' visual style, character story and its concepts of heroism and society also presented in One's other work One-Punch Man. Lauren Orsini commended the coming-of-age story of Mob and praised the series' animation and music.

However, currently there is no developmental update on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The coronavirus pandemic had badly affected the global entertainment industry and almost all the showbiz projects had been either halted or postponed. Thus, we can't expect major development these days on the third season.

The plot for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is kept under wraps to avoid spreading of rumours and predictions. However, it is believed that Season 3 will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

There has been no official discussion on the cast for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. However, we expect the comeback of the characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, and Reign Arataka. In addition, Shou Suzuki, Ritsu Kageyama to name a few. A new character named Haruki Amakusa is likely to join the series. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. More spoilers encircling the plot will be out soon.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime series.

