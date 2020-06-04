Left Menu
My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

Updated: 04-06-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 01:30 IST
My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates
My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to present Izuku’s struggle against evil. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

If you're an anime aficionado, then My Hero Academia Season 5 must be on the top of your list of famous anime series. The completion of My Hero Academia Season 4 left the viewers with much more to looking forward.

Unfortunately, there is no discussion on the release of My Hero Academia Season 5. The reason is simple – the world is badly combating against Covid-19 pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus has severely affected the global entertainment industry incurring losses of billions of US dollars. The financial loss in the entertainment industry worldwide is unfathomable.

My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in the previous season and the same story will continue further. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back in Season 5.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

The anime aficionados were quite glad to see the release of a short teaser. But it did not give any details on what to expect in the upcoming Season 5. Thanks to Weekly Shōnen Jump, which jumped to Twitter on April 2 to proclaim that My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But we can expect it anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdicourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

