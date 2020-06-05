Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why Prison Break Season 6 isn’t possible in 2020, what we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 23:25 IST
Why Prison Break Season 6 isn’t possible in 2020, what we know so far
Fans need to wait for Prison Break Season 6 as the planet’s health condition is not good at all. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

The returning of Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed and the series lovers are passionately looking forward to the latest updates on it. The making of sixth season was confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertainment. However, the plot is absolutely kept under wraps to avoid further speculations and rumours.

Recently, Dominic Purcell posted a small clip over Instagram with #prisonbreak6. He has also used the word 'patience', which means he suggested the series lovers hold patience and (patiently) wait for Prison Break Season 6.

In the last year, we got some inspiring updates on the making of Prison Break Season 6. On January 8, 2020 Wentworth Miller took to Instagram to let the viewers know that Season 6 was in developmental stage. He also said that it seemed unlikely (to him) that fans would get the sixth season in 2020. But he had no idea that time that the world was on the threshold of becoming a prey of pandemic.

Yes, fans need to wait for Prison Break Season 6 as the planet's health condition is not good at all. The entire humanity is fighting against the deadly coronavirus for the last six months with no discovery of any 100 percent successful vaccine. Over 6,700,000 people are affected and nearly 400,000 people have died and the world is putting its finger on the China's ruling party for the global pandemic. During this severe situation, we can't expect developmental progress in production as the need of the hour for the cast and crew is staying at home and save their lives.

Many reports are currently claiming that Prison Break Season 6 will be quite different from its previous seasons. Some believe, it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long. Many reports are currently claiming that Prison Break Season 6 will be quite different from its previous seasons. Some believe, it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long.

As far as the cast and crew are concerned, Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively. Even Sara Tancredi will be returning in Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

Dominic Purcell also encouraged fans saying 'hit him up'. Here 'him' is directed to Amaury Nolasco, who is famous for his role Fernando Sucre in Prison Break. The 49-year old actor is best known for the role of Fernando Sucre on Prison Break and for his role in Transformers.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. We don't think it will be released in 2020 based on the current world's poor health situation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 possibilities revealed, Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman's roles discussed

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha seeks estimated amount of Rs 20,000 cr from Center for immediate restoration

The Odisha government has sought an estimated amount of Rs 20,000 crore from the Center to develop disaster resilient infrastructure and immediate restoration of damage caused by the cyclone Amphan. The seven-member Central Team that visite...

Gradual decline in recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Delhi in last 11 days: Data

Amid surge in coronavirus cases, recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the national capital has gradually fallen in the last 11 days, dipping to 39.16 per cent as reported on Friday, according to official figures. This is the second tim...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2.28 lakh; Some states see over 10-fold surge since May 1

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 2.28 lakh on Friday and the death toll crossed 6,500, while the number of states with four-digit or bigger tallies has doubled since May 1 when migrant movements began in special trai...

Biden says 'much more work to be done' on economy after surprising jobs report

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden on Friday criticized Republican President Donald Trump for prematurely celebrating a better-than-expected jobs report, saying the battered U.S. economy still faces an arduous rebuilding.Biden said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020