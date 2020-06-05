Why Prison Break Season 6 isn’t possible in 2020, what we know so far

The returning of Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed and the series lovers are passionately looking forward to the latest updates on it. The making of sixth season was confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertainment. However, the plot is absolutely kept under wraps to avoid further speculations and rumours.

Recently, Dominic Purcell posted a small clip over Instagram with #prisonbreak6. He has also used the word 'patience', which means he suggested the series lovers hold patience and (patiently) wait for Prison Break Season 6.

In the last year, we got some inspiring updates on the making of Prison Break Season 6. On January 8, 2020 Wentworth Miller took to Instagram to let the viewers know that Season 6 was in developmental stage. He also said that it seemed unlikely (to him) that fans would get the sixth season in 2020. But he had no idea that time that the world was on the threshold of becoming a prey of pandemic.

Yes, fans need to wait for Prison Break Season 6 as the planet's health condition is not good at all. The entire humanity is fighting against the deadly coronavirus for the last six months with no discovery of any 100 percent successful vaccine. Over 6,700,000 people are affected and nearly 400,000 people have died and the world is putting its finger on the China's ruling party for the global pandemic. During this severe situation, we can't expect developmental progress in production as the need of the hour for the cast and crew is staying at home and save their lives.

Many reports are currently claiming that Prison Break Season 6 will be quite different from its previous seasons. Some believe, it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long.

As far as the cast and crew are concerned, Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively. Even Sara Tancredi will be returning in Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

Dominic Purcell also encouraged fans saying 'hit him up'. Here 'him' is directed to Amaury Nolasco, who is famous for his role Fernando Sucre in Prison Break. The 49-year old actor is best known for the role of Fernando Sucre on Prison Break and for his role in Transformers.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. We don't think it will be released in 2020 based on the current world's poor health situation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

