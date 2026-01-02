Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Political Alliances Court Muslim Voters in Jalna

Ahead of the January 15 civic elections in Jalna, Maharashtra, political parties are fielding Muslim candidates to attract voters. The BJP, breaking with tradition, has nominated Muslim candidates influenced by Kailash Gorantyal's efforts. The Mahayuti alliance has collapsed, prompting varied strategies among participating parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:22 IST
Maharashtra Elections: Political Alliances Court Muslim Voters in Jalna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra's Jalna prepares for its civic elections on January 15, political parties are vying for the crucial Muslim vote by fielding candidates from the community. This year, a notable shift sees the BJP breaking tradition by nominating four Muslim candidates, a move influenced by Kailash Gorantyal, a recent party recruit.

The Mahayuti alliance, originally slated to contest the elections together, has collapsed due to disagreements over seat-sharing, resulting in varied strategies from its partners. Muslim voters hold significant sway in Jalna, influencing 20 to 25 per cent of the electorate, with decisive influence in several wards.

Meanwhile, the opposition Mahavikas Aghadi alliance is also in the fray, with all factions pitching candidates, including Muslims, to secure votes. The AIMIM has independently planned to contest 17 seats in Muslim-dominated areas, resonating with voters seeking an alternative representation ahead of the crucial polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sjoerd Marijne's Return: Energizing Indian Women’s Hockey

Sjoerd Marijne's Return: Energizing Indian Women’s Hockey

 India
2
'No Room for Bias': CPI(M)’s Stance on SNDP Leader’s Controversial Comments

'No Room for Bias': CPI(M)’s Stance on SNDP Leader’s Controversial Comments

 India
3
Delhi Police registers FIR after BJP govt's complaint over 'misinformation' about teachers being asked to count stray dogs.

Delhi Police registers FIR after BJP govt's complaint over 'misinformation' ...

 India
4
Heartbreak in Crans-Montana: Swiss Fire Tragedy Unites Nations in Grief

Heartbreak in Crans-Montana: Swiss Fire Tragedy Unites Nations in Grief

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026