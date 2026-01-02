Maharashtra Elections: Political Alliances Court Muslim Voters in Jalna

As Maharashtra's Jalna prepares for its civic elections on January 15, political parties are vying for the crucial Muslim vote by fielding candidates from the community. This year, a notable shift sees the BJP breaking tradition by nominating four Muslim candidates, a move influenced by Kailash Gorantyal, a recent party recruit.

The Mahayuti alliance, originally slated to contest the elections together, has collapsed due to disagreements over seat-sharing, resulting in varied strategies from its partners. Muslim voters hold significant sway in Jalna, influencing 20 to 25 per cent of the electorate, with decisive influence in several wards.

Meanwhile, the opposition Mahavikas Aghadi alliance is also in the fray, with all factions pitching candidates, including Muslims, to secure votes. The AIMIM has independently planned to contest 17 seats in Muslim-dominated areas, resonating with voters seeking an alternative representation ahead of the crucial polls.

