Political Tensions Erupt Over Valmiki Statue Event in Ballari

Amid heightened political tensions, an FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and several others following violent clashes in Ballari city. The altercation stemmed from the installation of banners related to a Valmiki statue unveiling, escalating to violence between BJP and Congress supporters, resulting in one death.

Authorities reinforced security across Ballari, ensuring calm a day after the conflict. The clash resulted from attempts by supporters to install banners at a site opposed by Janardhana Reddy's camp. The situation quickly escalated, with stone-pelting and physical altercations reported between the groups.

In response, police intervened to curb the violence, deploying a lathi charge and discharging firearms into the air to disperse the crowd. Investigations are ongoing to establish the series of events and substantiate the allegations, aiming to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)