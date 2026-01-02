Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt Over Valmiki Statue Event in Ballari

An FIR was filed against BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and others following violent clashes over banner installations for a Valmiki statue event. The altercation between BJP and Congress supporters led to one fatality and several injuries. Law enforcement intervened, employing lathi charge and aerial gunfire to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballari | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:22 IST
Political Tensions Erupt Over Valmiki Statue Event in Ballari
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened political tensions, an FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and several others following violent clashes in Ballari city. The altercation stemmed from the installation of banners related to a Valmiki statue unveiling, escalating to violence between BJP and Congress supporters, resulting in one death.

Authorities reinforced security across Ballari, ensuring calm a day after the conflict. The clash resulted from attempts by supporters to install banners at a site opposed by Janardhana Reddy's camp. The situation quickly escalated, with stone-pelting and physical altercations reported between the groups.

In response, police intervened to curb the violence, deploying a lathi charge and discharging firearms into the air to disperse the crowd. Investigations are ongoing to establish the series of events and substantiate the allegations, aiming to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

