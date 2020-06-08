Left Menu
Kirti Kulhari clocks 1 mn followers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:39 IST
Kirti Kulhari clocks 1 mn followers

Actor Kirti Kulhari has amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram. The 35-year-old actor shared the update on Sunday with her selfie in which she can be seeing sipping on tea.

"My chai still tastes the same. I thought things would be different once I reached 1M followers (sic)," Kirti captioned the picture. The actor was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video series "Four More Shots Please!" and feature film "Mission Mangal" . She will next be seen playing the role of British cop in the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster "The Girl on the Train" , starring Parineeti Chopra.

