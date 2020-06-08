Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, more epic war with 1 victor, Godzilla looks like a beast

Godzilla vs. Kong is a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for long. There's plenty of anticipations surrounding the release of the movie in 2020, and a possible synopsis teases an epic war between the titular Titans. Read further to get the latest updates on this imminent movie.

The official synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong states – Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all.

The newly revealed synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong hints an epic battle that will feature only one victor. There will obviously be plenty of Titans with 'King' in their name, but Comic Book Movie noted that the title would be granted to either Godzilla or Kong when they clash on the big screens. Here's the latest synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong – As the gigantic Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla, the world watches to see which one of them will become King of the Monsters.

The imminent movie Godzilla vs. Kong will focus on the long-awaited battle between the kaiju. The movie is mainly focussed on crowning the new King of the Monsters albeit it will have other human-centric plots.

Here you can read the long and thoroughly revealed synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong – In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike.

The actors in the imminent movie Godzilla vs. Kong include Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Zhang Ziyi, Jessica Henwick, Demián Bichir, Shun Oguri, Eiza González to name a few.

Some other spoilers for the Godzilla vs. Kong movie indicate Godzilla looks like a beast and is very violent. Kong has more fur, might even have a beard. Kong is brown in colour with a stronger body and a smaller head. Kong is now older and quite powerful and even wounds Godzilla with his stone axe. These possibilities have been revealed by Dread Central.

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 20, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

