The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 & 3 confirmed, what we know so far

The anime enthusiasts are very happy as The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has already been renewed. Although it does not have an official release date, still fans can expect it in 2020. Read further to get more on it.

During the period when the world is severely combating against the deadly coronavirus, the anime lovers are very satisfied after knowing that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 has got a green light after Season 2. Yes, you got it right! Season 3 has also been renewed.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companion. They will also confront a new enemy in the second season. The new enemy is likely to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

The Rising of the Shield Hero already recorded a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that made many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership. The official date for the second season is not officially announced, but after seeing the popularity of the first season, we can assume it to be released before 2021.

The Rising of the Shield Hero deals with an easygoing Japanese youth, Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves. Each of the heroes were respectively equipped with their own legendary equipment when summoned. Naofumi happened to receive the Legendary Shield, the sole defensive equipment, while the other heroes received a sword, a spear, and a bow, weapons meant for attack.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

