Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prison School Season 2 renewed? Will it deal with boys’ problems? What latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 17:46 IST
Prison School Season 2 renewed? Will it deal with boys’ problems? What latest we know
Written and illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, Prison School Season 1’s success is the main reason why fans still look forward and demand for another season. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison School

Prison School Season 2 is always a highly anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been waiting since Season 1 dropped its finale in September 2015. Unfortunately, there is no update on the making of Season 2.

Prison School Season 2 will deal with Hachimitsu Academy, Kiyoshi Fujino by Taishi Nakagawa, Takehito Morokuzu by Tokio Emoto, Shingo Wakamoto by Masato Yano, Joji Nezu by Daiki Miyagi and Reiji Ando by Galigaligalixon. Written and illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, the first season's success is the main reason why fans still look forward and demand for another season.

If Prison School Season 2 comes in future, it will surely see the characters like Kiyoshi Fujino, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, Takehito Morokuzu, Reiji Andō, Mari Kurihara, Hana Midorikawa and Meiko Shiraki.

The first season focused on the problems and issues that Kiyoshi including her pals confronted at the institutions. In future, we got to see them becoming comfortable with the rules and regulations and they gradually got adjusted to it.

Now Prison School Season 2 is going to focus on the issues or problems related to the boys who are coming to the institution with more number of girls. However, we are waiting for the official plot or synopsis for the second season.

Prison School was one of two winners of the Best General Manga award alongside Gurazeni at the 37th Kodansha Manga Award. More than 13 million copies of the manga have been sold as of March 2018. Such huge success proves that Prison School Season 2 will be worked upon and released in future.

The creators of Prison School is yet to give green signal on the making of Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime series.

Also Read: Why Prison Break Season 6 isn't possible in 2020, what we know so far

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 533 p.m.West Bengal registers as many as 1,802 COVID-19 cases in the last five days, with tally rising to 7,303 in the state in an alar...

Iraq parliament makes Ihsan Ismail oil minister - lawmakers

Iraqs parliament on Saturday approved Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail as oil minister, lawmakers said.The parliament also approved the nomination of several other ministers including foreign, trade, justice and culture.Ismail is the chief of Iraq...

Trudeau kneels along with protestors demanding justice for George Floyd

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday local time kneeled to show support to the thousands of peaceful protestors demanding justice for African-American man George Floyd, whose death in police custody has sparked protests in neigh...

Tamil Nadu: Pooja performed on occasion of Shri Chandrashekhar Swami Shankaracharya's 127th anniversary

On the occasion of Shri Chandrashekharendra Saraswathi Swami Shankaracharyas 127th birth anniversary, a special pooja was held at Rameswaram on Friday.The priests said that the collective prayers were held for world peace and subhiksha pros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020