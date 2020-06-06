Prison School Season 2 renewed? Will it deal with boys’ problems? What latest we know

Prison School Season 2 is always a highly anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been waiting since Season 1 dropped its finale in September 2015. Unfortunately, there is no update on the making of Season 2.

Prison School Season 2 will deal with Hachimitsu Academy, Kiyoshi Fujino by Taishi Nakagawa, Takehito Morokuzu by Tokio Emoto, Shingo Wakamoto by Masato Yano, Joji Nezu by Daiki Miyagi and Reiji Ando by Galigaligalixon. Written and illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, the first season's success is the main reason why fans still look forward and demand for another season.

If Prison School Season 2 comes in future, it will surely see the characters like Kiyoshi Fujino, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, Takehito Morokuzu, Reiji Andō, Mari Kurihara, Hana Midorikawa and Meiko Shiraki.

The first season focused on the problems and issues that Kiyoshi including her pals confronted at the institutions. In future, we got to see them becoming comfortable with the rules and regulations and they gradually got adjusted to it.

Now Prison School Season 2 is going to focus on the issues or problems related to the boys who are coming to the institution with more number of girls. However, we are waiting for the official plot or synopsis for the second season.

Prison School was one of two winners of the Best General Manga award alongside Gurazeni at the 37th Kodansha Manga Award. More than 13 million copies of the manga have been sold as of March 2018. Such huge success proves that Prison School Season 2 will be worked upon and released in future.

The creators of Prison School is yet to give green signal on the making of Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime series.

