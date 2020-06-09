Cara Hunter’s DI Fawley novels to get series adaptation

Television programming giant Fremantle’s UK producer Castlefield has secured the rights to adapt English author Cara Hunter’s DI Fawley crime novel franchise into a series. The four-book series begins with 2017’s “Close To Home”, and follows with “In the Dark”, “No Way Out” and “All The Rage”.

The novels follows detective inspector Adam Fawley as he deals with domestic tragedies and crimes that demand answers from the family and friends of the victim. “I’ve always ‘seen’ the Fawley books play out in my head as I write them, and the style I developed for them was a deliberate attempt to replicate the feel and pace of the best TV crime – the short scenes, the fast pace, and the changing points of view,” Hunter said in a statement to Deadline.

Castlefield was launched in 2019 by managing director Hilary Martin and creative director Simon Judd..