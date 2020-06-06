Money Heist Season 5: Will Lisbon be killed? Esther Acebo teases future of Stockholm

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is yet to get the official release date by Netflix. But the Spanish series lovers are desperate for any hint of what's in store for the gang. The fifth season is a highly demanded show as the previous seasons recorded severe viewership ratings.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is expected to be released in April next year. Netflix has not provided any hints on the making and release period of the fifth season, but this can't stop fans from speculating what they can see in the upcoming season. You should always remember that the production is currently halted due to coronavirus pandemic.

Esther Acebo, who plays the role of Mónica Gaztambide (Stockholm) in Money Heist, has teased the future of her character in Season 5. "I'm happy that I don't have to come up with my own story because if I had to, I would not have come up with what the writers have given me so I'm happy about that. She's going to stick to the more traditional route and choose to come out alive and find Cincinnati, but who knows?" she said, Express noted.

When Money Heist Season 5 returns, the life of The Professor may be in danger. Álvaro Morte (who plays the role of The Professor in Money Heist) hinted in the same conversation Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) could be killed when the show returns. The Professor left clues for Raquel to meet him in Thailand.

The previous seasons of Money Heist had a number of heart-breaking deaths during its time on the screens. The killing of Nairobi was a big shock to the fans. Now fans are worried as Money Heist Season 5 will show Professor's life in danger. This is based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist.

Many fans may not know that Money Heist Season 6 is also confirmed alongside Season 5. Looking at the severe success of the series, fans are expecting Netflix to renew more seasons. "Contrary to what it seems, the life of the series is the story of a failure," screenwriter Javier Gomez Santander said in one of his past interviews.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

