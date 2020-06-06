Left Menu
Development News Edition

Money Heist Season 5: Will Lisbon be killed? Esther Acebo teases future of Stockholm

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:17 IST
Money Heist Season 5: Will Lisbon be killed? Esther Acebo teases future of Stockholm
Esther Acebo, who plays the role of Mónica Gaztambide (Stockholm) in Money Heist, has teased the future of her character in Season 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Money Heist

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is yet to get the official release date by Netflix. But the Spanish series lovers are desperate for any hint of what's in store for the gang. The fifth season is a highly demanded show as the previous seasons recorded severe viewership ratings.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is expected to be released in April next year. Netflix has not provided any hints on the making and release period of the fifth season, but this can't stop fans from speculating what they can see in the upcoming season. You should always remember that the production is currently halted due to coronavirus pandemic.

Esther Acebo, who plays the role of Mónica Gaztambide (Stockholm) in Money Heist, has teased the future of her character in Season 5. "I'm happy that I don't have to come up with my own story because if I had to, I would not have come up with what the writers have given me so I'm happy about that. She's going to stick to the more traditional route and choose to come out alive and find Cincinnati, but who knows?" she said, Express noted.

When Money Heist Season 5 returns, the life of The Professor may be in danger. Álvaro Morte (who plays the role of The Professor in Money Heist) hinted in the same conversation Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) could be killed when the show returns. The Professor left clues for Raquel to meet him in Thailand.

The previous seasons of Money Heist had a number of heart-breaking deaths during its time on the screens. The killing of Nairobi was a big shock to the fans. Now fans are worried as Money Heist Season 5 will show Professor's life in danger. This is based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist.

Many fans may not know that Money Heist Season 6 is also confirmed alongside Season 5. Looking at the severe success of the series, fans are expecting Netflix to renew more seasons. "Contrary to what it seems, the life of the series is the story of a failure," screenwriter Javier Gomez Santander said in one of his past interviews.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Why Prison Break Season 6 isn't possible in 2020, what we know so far

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

India now 5th worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Spain

India raced past Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after a record spike in cases for four consecutive days pushed total infections to over&#160;2,45,670, according to the Johns Hopkins Universit...

Maha: MUHS final year exams between July 15-27

Final year exams of MaharashtraUniversity of Health Sciences MUHS will be conducted fromJuly 15 to July 27, Examination Controller Dr Ajit Pathak saidin Nashik on SaturdayThe time-table for written and practical exams havebeen uploaded on t...

Building rural economy key to halt mirgration: Nobel laureate Yunus

Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus on Saturday said building rural economy is important to stop migration amid the challenges caused due to coronavirus pandemic. Microcredit is about building a rural economy. Corona crisis has given the in...

WRAPUP 4-Washington prepares for major protest as Democratic officials move to rein in police

Protesters began to gather in Washington for a big demonstration on Saturday as street marches across the United States to protest the killing of a black man in custody enter a 12th day and authorities move to rein in policing tactics.Georg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020