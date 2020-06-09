Left Menu
Shrek 5: Script tasks completed, filming to start this year, other latest updates

Updated: 09-06-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:31 IST
Shrek 5: Script tasks completed, filming to start this year, other latest updates
Based on some leaked reports, Shrek 5 will be premiered anytime in September 2022. Image Credit: Facebook / Shrek

It obviously took a long time than expected to confirm Shrek 5, but now fans are desperate to know what they can see in the imminent movie. Many rumours earlier popped up with a claim that Shrek 5 had been cancelled. But that was not true at all. The movie was already confirmed and started its pre-production works long time back.

Shrek 5 was confirmed seven years ago. The filming is expected to start at the ending phase of 2020. The current coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire global entertainment industry to a standstill. Thus, the development of the movie isn't possible now.

Once Shrek 5 was announced, the CEO of NBCUniversal, Steve Burke cited that the investors that he appointed producer Chris Meledandri to oversee the production of the movie. He said that he thinks the producer will be able to breathe new life to the movie franchise.

"He (Meledandri) is creatively going to try to help us figure out how to resurrect Shrek' and add value as we create new franchises. The overall goal will be to maximize revenues by creating popular characters which can be licensed out for lucrative spin-off merchandise and theme park attractions," NME quoted the NBCUniversal head as saying after officially announcing the film, EconoTimes noted.

The script for Shrek 5 is also complete. "I finished that script which I really, really, really love. It's really personal to me. It's got a pretty big reinvention behind it that I guess I can't really reveal," CinemaBlend quoted Michael McCullers saying.

Based on some leaked reports, Shrek 5 will be premiered anytime in September 2022. The filming of Shrek 5 is expected to commence at the ending phase of this year. The characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. According to Collider, the studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer.

