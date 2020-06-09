Left Menu
Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Updated: 09-06-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:07 IST
Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships
Sex Education Season 3 will solve many mysteries that were unresolved in Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Sex Education

Since Netflix confirmed Sex Education Season 3, the avid viewers have turned insane to know when it will be streamed and what interesting they can experience this time. Read further to know more on it.

According to Deadline, Sex Education Season 3 was about to commence filming before lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic. Like other TV, web series and movies, the third season of Sex Education suffered delay in shooting due to world's poor health condition.

The production house, Eleven Film and Netflix need to take a final decision on the shooting of Sex Education Season 3 whether they can commence it in next month or not. The show reportedly requires 10 weeks of preparation time. August is the latest month they can restart production, although everything is yet to be confirmed. Previously, it was expected to start in May this year.

Even if the production of Sex Education Season 3 starts in August, fans still can't expect it for streaming in this year. Thus, we urge fans to keep patience for it.

Sex Education Season 3 will solve many mysteries that were unresolved in Season 2. Many loose ends were left in the previous season and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous mysteries.

A connection between Eric and Adam is a probable one in Sex Education Season 3. However, the avid lovers of Sex Education may be distressed seeing splits in many relationships. These are all fans' speculations and everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

The third season can see Gillian Anderson as Dr. Jean Milburn, Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Connor Swindells as Adam Groff and many others.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

