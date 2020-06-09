Left Menu
Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's former manager Disha Salian commits suicide

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's former manager Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide on Monday night.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:36 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's former manager Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide on Monday night. Salian had jumped off the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad.

A close friend of the deceased informed Mumbai Police about the demise of the former celebrity manager following which the Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. On the basis of the police interrogation of the close friend, Mumbai Police said that Disha was suffering from depression for the last few days.

The exact reason behind the suicide has not yet been ascertained and the Police is further inquiring in the matter. Bollywood actors Varun Sharma and Nushrat Bharucha took to social media to condole her demise. (ANI)

