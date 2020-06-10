It's creatively liberating: Ali Abbas Zafar on his streaming debut

Left Menu
Citing the example of “Paatal Lok”, the director said its success is empowering."A lot of big actors and directors are doing stuff on OTT in the west and the same is happening in India. Calling the Bollywood star a "director's actor", Ali said he had a fabulous time working with him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:28 IST
Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is making his streaming debut with a Saif Ali Khan-starrer political thriller, believes it is a great time for creative people in India to jump on the OTT bandwagon as the local content is getting a wider acceptance. From writing to talent, streaming platforms are giving creative people a refreshing outlet, said the director, known for helming blockbuster Salman Khan movies such as “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

"It’s a different format. In filmmaking, there is a certain time frame, the first and the second half. But on OTT, it is like having eight or ten films. It’s creatively liberating as you can do what you want to in truest and the most honest way. “The viewing experience on OTT is so personal you can go all out and at times hit a threshold or cross a boundary to create something new. It was refreshing as a filmmaker and personally, I’m up for more in the future,” Ali told PTI in an interview. Citing the example of “Paatal Lok”, the director said its success is empowering.

"A lot of big actors and directors are doing stuff on OTT in the west and the same is happening in India. Such great writing is happening. For example 'Pataal Lok' is doing so well. It's success is empowering for everyone." Ali said his Amazon Prime Video show, tentatively titled “Tandav”, is best suited for the long format storytelling. "There are certain films that can't be told in two-and-half hour format and are best seen like a nine or ten hour film. I opted to make this show for OTT as it had the capacity to take nine hours or maybe two to four seasons. It required the long format," he said.

It will be Saif's second show on a streaming platform after Netflix's "Sacred Games" . Calling the Bollywood star a "director's actor", Ali said he had a fabulous time working with him. "He is a delight to work with. He is a chilled out guy. We both know each other from before. He is a director's actor. I had a fabulous time working with him. He is looking very good in the show. I am very happy with his performance," Ali said.

The show is currently in post-production stage, a lot of which is taking place virtually due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. “Luckily nothing got affected in terms of shoot. We had finished shoot and were in post production, the edit work was underway. As a lot of the work can be done online, it is keeping me busy. We were also getting into pre-production for our newer stuff. But that will go on floors once everything is normal," he said.

Ali said the team has already begun writing the second season of the show. "I am in the middle of putting the final thread and hopefully we will have a lot of material in our hand in terms of script when the lockdown is over," he added.

