Incredibles 3 possible release period, voice actors revealed, Brad Bird on third movie

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:10 IST
The massive success of Incredibles 2 paved the way to the creation of Incredibles 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Incredibles 2

Is Incredibles 3 in the pipeline? This is really a big question and the movie lovers are ardently waiting for the real answer. There was a huge time gap between the first and second movie, and it seems same thing is going to be repeated this time.

It's true that Incredibles 3 may take some extra time, as we can see a time gap of 14 years between first two movies. However, there seems no reason for the directors and producers to drop the idea of creating the third movie.

The massive success of Incredibles 2 paved the way to the creation of Incredibles 3. The second movie received mostly positive reviews and set the record for the best opening weekend for an animated film with USD 183 million. The series has grossed a combined USD 1.8 billion worldwide.

"If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third one," Brad Bird, The Incredibles franchise's director expressed in an announcement, said.

It has also been revealed some times back that Brad Bird would not hastily make The Incredibles 3. Instead, he would take some extra time to do something different in the third movie. Thus, fans need to wait for such a beautiful movie.

Samuel L Jackson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner and Craig T Nelson are the confirmed cast members who will be returning to lend their voice in The Incredibles 3. Underminer can come back in The Incredibles 3. There is a possibility for him to play a vital role in the third movie.

Incredibles 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

