The Croods 2 release date, actors names revealed, what we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:23 IST
The Croods 2 release date, actors names revealed, what we know so far
DreakWorks Animation revealed in 2013 that The Croods 2 would be released on November 3, 2017. Image Credit: Facebook / The Croods

The Croods 2 finally has a release date after a long wait of seven years. The first movie released in 2013 brought huge success in the box office that paved the way to the making of second movie. Read further to get the latest updates on the second movie.

DreakWorks Animation started developing The Croods 2 in April 2013 just after the release of The Croods. It was said that time that Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds were said (in September 2013) to be voicing for their respective characters Grug Crood, Eep Crood and Guy respectively.

DreakWorks Animation revealed in 2013 that The Croods 2 would be released on November 3, 2017. Later in November, 2016, DreakWorks Animation cancelled the production of the second movie. There were some doubts related to the advancement of the project before Universal's acquisition of DreamWorks, and it was DreamWorks' decision to cancel the film.

DreamWorks and Universal announced that The Croods 2 was back in production almost after a year, in September 2017. The release date was set for September 18, 2020. On April 12, 2019, the film's release date was delayed to December 23, 2020.

Fans believe that the current global coronavirus pandemic will not much affect the newly stipulated release date in December 2020 as the majority of the task was finished earlier. Each of the voice actors from The Croods is likely to return in the second movie. Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Emma Stone as Eep Crood, Ryan Reynolds as Guy, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Cloris Leachman as Gran, Clark Duke as Thunk Crood, Chris Sanders as Belt and Randy Thom as Sandy Crood are likely to return.

Kelly Marie Tran had replaced Kat Dennings as Dawn in October 2019 while Mann was still confirmed to be part of the cast. The Croods lovers are waiting for the plot as the synopsis is yet to be revealed. Even no trailer on The Croods sequel has been released yet.

The Croods 2 is slated to premiere on December 23, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the computer-animated movies.

