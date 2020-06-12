Elisabeth Moss joins ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ director’s feature ‘Run Rabbit Run’

Actor Elisabeth Moss has boarded feature film "Run Rabbit Run" from "The Handmaid's Tale" director Daina Reid. Novelist Hannah Kent has penned the script from an original idea developed with Melbourne-based production company Carver Films, reported Variety.

Carver's Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw are producing the project, while XYZ Films is executive producing. Moss is also serving as a producer along with her partner Lindsey McManus. "The modern-day horror story will follow Sarah, a fertility doctor, with a firm understanding of the cycle of life. When she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter Mia, she must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past," the plotline reads.

XYZ Films will be introducing the film to worldwide buyers next month at the Cannes virtual market.