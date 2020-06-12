Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

Fast & Furious 9 (aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9) already came close to its release in May 2020. The release was long confirmed and the franchise lovers were quite excited for it. But the coronavirus pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill.

The lead actor Vin Diesel made the announcement of Fast & Furious 9's postponement on social media. "We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That's why it's especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May," he said.

The new release date of Fast & Furious 9 is April 2, 2021. The ninth installment will see the actors like Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw) and Charlize Theron (as Cipher). Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is not returning in the movie.

Lucas Black will be seen reprising his role as Sean Boswell. Bow Wow and Jason Tobin will reprise their roles as Twinkie and Earl Hu from Tokyo Drift, respectively. Cardi B will portray Leysa, a woman who shares a history with Dom. Anna Sawai as Elle while Michael Rooker as Buddy. Additionally, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The first official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 was released on January 31, 2020. The official plot is yet to be revealed. Fast & Furious 9 is slated to hit the big screens on April 2, 2021.

