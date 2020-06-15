Left Menu
‘Outer Banks’ star Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are dating

Cline, 22, commented on Stokes post, “Topper punching the air rn" -- a reference to her on-screen boyfriend in “Outer Banks”. She added, "I've fallen and I can't get up."

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-06-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:26 IST
Actors Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who play lovers in Netflix series “Outer Banks”, are in a relationship

Stokes went public with his romance with Cline in an Instagram post over the weekend. The actor, 27, shared photos from the couple's beach date, along with the caption: "Cats outta the bag." Cline, 22, commented on Stokes post, “Topper punching the air rn" -- a reference to her on-screen boyfriend in “Outer Banks”. She added, "I've fallen and I can't get up." Their co-star from the show, Jonathan Daviss, also commented on Stokes' photo, sharing, "Well it’s about time”

The duo first sparked dating rumours in April, after Cline revealed that she was staying with Stokes and “Outer Banks” cast members Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankowduring the cornavirus-induced lockdown.

