Debra Messing to topline Starz comedy series 'East Wing'

Actor Debra Messing will star in Starz network's upcoming comedy series "East Wing" . The series has been created by writers Liz Tuccillo and Ali Wentworth, who will also feature in it.

The show is inspired by Wentworth's mother, who served as Social Secretary in the White House during Ronald Reagan's presidency in the 1980s. It will chronicle the story of (Messing), a hostess extraordinaire who juggles her threatened husband, rebellious children, Nancy Reagan's Chief of Staff, and a crippling social anxiety disorder. Ali will have a recurring role in the series as Hollis' best friend, Kelly Forbes, a stay at home mom who is threatened by her friend's success. Messing, 51, will also executive produce the series alongside Wentworth, Tuccillo, and 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and Molly Madden.

Lionsgate Television will produce the half-hour comedy. "The charm and relatability Debra brings to every character she inhabits will captivate audiences once again as she brings Hollis to life on the screen," Christina Davis, President, Original Programming for Starz, said in a statement posted on the company's website. "This is a whip-smart comedy that despite its 1980's set dressing, is a pointed commentary on politics and the politics of being a woman today that will be a valuable addition to our slate of premium programming by and for women. Debra, Ali, and Liz will most definitely not be pulling any punches," she added.