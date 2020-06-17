Apple to co-produce international thriller series 'Tehran'

Left Menu
Apple has teamed up with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 for the upcoming espionage thriller series "Tehran". The show is produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.

17-06-2020
Apple has teamed up with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 for the upcoming espionage thriller series "Tehran" . The show will follow a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in the Iranian capital that places her and everyone around her in jeopardy, reported Variety.

"Tehran" stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alebani, Liraz Charh, and Menashe Noy. Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, the series will exclusively stream on Apple.

"Tehran" is co-written by Zonder and Omri Shenhar, and will be directed by Daniel Syrkin. Eden executive produces along with Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz. The show is produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV. "Tehran" is one of several international projects in the works at the streamer, with "Suspicion" starring Uma Thurman, which is based on the Israeli series "False Flag" , "Shantaram" starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the Gregory David Robert novel of the same name, to name a few.

