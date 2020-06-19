Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neena Gupta shares glimpse of scenic nature's beauty from her holiday home

Sharing a glimpse of scenic beauty from her holiday home among the hills, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Friday treated her fans with the video that showcased the morning view of her garden.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:28 IST
Neena Gupta shares glimpse of scenic nature's beauty from her holiday home
A still from the video shared by Neena Gupta (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a glimpse of scenic beauty from her holiday home among the hills, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Friday treated her fans with the video that showcased the morning view of her garden. The 60-year-old star put out a video on Instagram and gave an insight to her fans, of how morning looks like in Mukteshwar. The video featured a bird sitting on the birdhouse in the backdrop of lush greenery, the clouds amid fog and her home as one hears the soothing sound of birds chirping in the background. Neena concluded the video as she panned the camera to her husband Vivek Mehra, who is seen reading a newspaper.

In the video, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor says while she takes the camera from one scene to another, "Good morning bird, you are having a nice breakfast, this morning today, amongst the clouds here. Good morning everybody, and good morning clouds, good morning our house, and good morning Vivek ji," to which he responds by waving back at her. The 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' star wrote in the captions, "Good morning."

With fans praising the beauty of the aesthetic view and wishing Neena morning in the comments section, the video garnered more than 13 k views within an hour of being posted. The 'Panga' actor is quite active on social media and has been updating her fans by sharing pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier last week, Neena Gupta shared a video wherein she is seen all dressed up in matching shoes with her clothing as she is stepped out to buy groceries. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Pandemic prises open inflation information gap: Mike Dolan

Like the coronavirus, the big problem with inflation during the pandemic is how little we know about it, an information gap that is forcing central banks to act now and ask questions later. Economists and investors are split over the implic...

Soccer-No champion declared following UAE Pro League cancellation

The UAE Pro League will not crown a champion for the 2019-20 season after the decision to cancel the campaign due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it said on Thursday. Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli were on top of the standings with 43 points...

One billion children experience violence every year as countries fail to protect them: UN report

Half of the worlds children -- one billion every year -- are affected by physical, sexual or psychological violence, suffering injuries and death because countries have failed to follow established strategies to protect them, the first repo...

India will intensify engagement at UN to move Security Council reform process ahead: Envoy

India will intensify its engagement at the United Nations to move the long-pending Security Council reform process forward as the UNSCs current structure no longer reflects the geopolitical realities of the 21st century, according to the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020