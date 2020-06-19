Left Menu
Development News Edition

'You my friend gave me experience of lifetime': Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday shared a heartfelt note expressing grief over the demise of her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and recalled the conversation she had with the latter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:23 IST
'You my friend gave me experience of lifetime': Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput
Actor Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday shared a heartfelt note expressing grief over the demise of her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and recalled the conversation she had with the latter. Pednekar shared the screen space with the late actor in the 2019 release action-drama 'Sonchiriya'

The 'Bala' actor took to Instagram and condoled the 'Kai Po Che' actor's demise through a heartfelt post. Giving the title of 'Supernova,' the 30-year-old actor wrote: "I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn't imagine I would feel for you."

She recalled about their first-time meeting, and how she gave little interest when Sushant told her that he would show her the stars. "Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait, what, really, you got this here!!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey...," the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor added.

She remembered their conversation on cosmos, astronomy, and the way the late actor used to challenge her to try new things. The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' wrapped up the post by adding: "You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. Chaos so different and potent it's hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There's a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn't meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you've done. And through that telescope I'll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amongst many we love up there. You truly are a double-slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed. Our dear SSR"

On Monday, Rajput was cremated in Mumbai at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium amidst heavy downpours and a small gathering of his relatives and close friends from the cinema industry. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma, and others had arrived at the crematorium. Sanon was joined by casting director Mukesh Chhabra to bid farewell to the young actor.

Rajput had allegedly died of suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, as per the police. The untimely death of Rajput has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yankees president: Owners don't want more games

New York Yankees president Randy Levine, a former negotiator on Major League Baseballs behalf, said the leagues owners are unwilling to accept any player proposal that involves more games. Levine represented MLB in the labor strike of 1994 ...

Pak to get USD 1.5 billion international aid to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan on Friday signed agreements with three international financial institutions for USD 1.5 billion aid in tackling the coronavirus outbreak and strengthening the social sector in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan was present duri...

Already serious shortage of docs, nurses for treating COVID-19 patients here: Delhi govt after LG's guidelines on home isolation.

Already serious shortage of docs, nurses for treating COVID-19 patients here Delhi govt after LGs guidelines on home isolation....

OnePlus 8 Pro sold out within minutes of going on sale even as calls on for boycott of Chinese items

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus saw its flagship OnePlus 8 Pro being sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday on e-commerce portal Amazon India, even as calls for boycott of Chinese products continue amid Sino-India border tens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020