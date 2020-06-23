Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mirzapur Season 2: Cast, production updates revealed, what can happen next

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 00:22 IST
Mirzapur Season 2: Cast, production updates revealed, what can happen next
The imminent Mirzapur Season 2 will inevitably widens its horizons and explores more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative. Image Credit: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video India

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in 2020? The second season of Mirzapur is undeniably one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series fans have been waiting since November 2018.

Unfortunately, the production-development on Mirzapur Season 2 halted due to China-sponsored coronavirus. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely crippled the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait for further for the second season of Mirzapur.

In our previous update on Mirzapur Season 2, we revealed that Priyanshu Painyuli joined the series cast. The Extraction actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in the series. He will be seen beside the actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma to name a few.

The imminent Mirzapur Season 2 will inevitably widens its horizons and explores more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative. According to an insider, Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. "It's a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can't wait to speak about it once the final announcement on Mirzapur Season 2 comes in from Amazon," the source revealed.

The revenge of Sharad Shukla is likely to be focussed in the second season of the super hit Indian crime thriller web television series. Shukla will concentrate on taking revenge from Guddu and Kaleen and establish his reign in Jaunpur. Even the viewers will be surprised seeing how Guddu emerges much stronger than before to take avenge of his wife and brother's death.

Actors like Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few will obviously be seen in Mirzapur Season 2.

The release date of Mirzapur Season 2 is yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the superhit Indian web TV series.

Also Read: Sacred Games Season 3 to start with new plot, renewal updates, what latest we know

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: 14 more deaths take COVID-19 toll to 569; 413 fresh cases detected

Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday, taking the states death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said. Twelve out of the 14 deaths were due to c...

U.S. Senate, House steer toward first votes on competing police reform bills

The Republican-led U.S. Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives will vote this week on separate bills aimed at addressing police misconduct following George Floyds death in police custody, but neither measure is likely to become ...

Iran to send black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner to France

Iran will send the black boxes from a downed Ukrainian airliner to France for analysis, the countries said on Monday.Iran shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight on Jan. 8 with a ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people, in wha...

Canada's biggest city, Toronto, to reopen businesses, ending three-month lockdown

Toronto, Canadas most-populous city and financial capital, will allow businesses to reopen starting on Wednesday, joining other regions in the province of Ontario in ending a three-month pandemic lockdown, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020