Mirzapur Season 2: Cast, production updates revealed, what can happen next

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in 2020? The second season of Mirzapur is undeniably one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series fans have been waiting since November 2018.

Unfortunately, the production-development on Mirzapur Season 2 halted due to China-sponsored coronavirus. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely crippled the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait for further for the second season of Mirzapur.

In our previous update on Mirzapur Season 2, we revealed that Priyanshu Painyuli joined the series cast. The Extraction actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in the series. He will be seen beside the actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma to name a few.

The imminent Mirzapur Season 2 will inevitably widens its horizons and explores more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative. According to an insider, Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. "It's a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can't wait to speak about it once the final announcement on Mirzapur Season 2 comes in from Amazon," the source revealed.

The revenge of Sharad Shukla is likely to be focussed in the second season of the super hit Indian crime thriller web television series. Shukla will concentrate on taking revenge from Guddu and Kaleen and establish his reign in Jaunpur. Even the viewers will be surprised seeing how Guddu emerges much stronger than before to take avenge of his wife and brother's death.

Actors like Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few will obviously be seen in Mirzapur Season 2.

The release date of Mirzapur Season 2 is yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the superhit Indian web TV series.

