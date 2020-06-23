Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michael Keaton in talks to return as Batman

Actor Michael Keaton, who starred in Tim Burton-directed Batman films, is currently in talks to reprise the character for Warner Bros.' upcoming DC film 'The Flash.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:58 IST
Michael Keaton in talks to return as Batman
Michael Keaton . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Michael Keaton, who starred in Tim Burton-directed Batman films, is currently in talks to reprise the character for Warner Bros.' upcoming DC film 'The Flash.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ezra Miller might play the role of Barry Allen or the Flash in the Andy Muschietti directorial.

As per the sources of the outlet, the role that is being envisioned for Keaton will be of a mentor or a guide similar to the role of Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in the Marvel universe. Keaton first starred in the title role of 1989's 'Batman.' He then later reprised the role in the second installment of the film in 1992.

According to The Hollywood Reporter 'Flash' is eyeing a London start in spring 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could prompt more players to leave English rugby behind and seek contracts in less physically demanding leagues overseas, former England captain Chris Robshaw has said. The 34-year-old is set to...

US designates four more Chinese official media outlets as 'foreign missions'

The US has designated four more top state-run Chinese media houses as foreign missions, terming them as propaganda outlets controlled by the ruling Communist Party of China, a move that could further escalate tensions between the two countr...

Kiribati's pro-China leader wins re-election in blow to Taiwan

The leader of small but strategically located Kiribati has won a closely watched presidential run-off after campaigning on a pro-China platform, in a set back to Taiwans hopes to re-establish ties with a country that ditched it for Beijing ...

China's cyber watchdog punishes livestreaming sites for "low taste"

Chinas cyber watchdog has penalised several of the countrys leading livestreaming and video platforms for spreading low taste content, reprimanding women wearing low cut clothes and men for indecent dancing and using foul language. The Cybe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020