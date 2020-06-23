Abhay Deol recalls meeting Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro during 'Road, Movie's' stop at Tribeca

Abhay Deol is reminiscing about his meet-and-greet with Hollywood veterans, filmmaker Martin Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro, during the Tribeca Film Festival in 2009. Abhay met the two cinema giants during the festival where his film "Road, Movie" was being screened.

"'Road, Movie', released in 2009. It went to the Tribeca film festival where I got the opportunity to meet with both Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro! Made the summer heat of Rajasthan in which we shot totally worth it," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the film's posters. The film, directed by Dev Benegal, also featured Tannishtha Chatterjee and Satish Kaushik.

Abhay said the movie, which was released in India in March 2010, was considered "art house" for the audiences. "This one was, and still is, waaaaaay too art house for the Indian market. Fun fact- I drove an old 50’s truck through the streets of Jaipur and even took a sharp U-turn on a narrow street. "Why do I remember that? You should try it! Directed by Dev Benegal. #makingwhatbollywouldnt" he added.