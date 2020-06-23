Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary

The special collection also has live shots of each of the four band members: Freddie at Wembley Stadium in 1986, Roger at Hyde Park in 1976, John at Hammersmith Odeon in 1975 and Brian in Budapest in 1986 as well as a black and white image of the group shot by Johnny Dewe Mathews from the their first-ever studio photoshoot.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:24 IST
Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary
Representative Image

To celebrate legendary rock band Queen's golden anniversary, Britain's Royal Mail is issuing 13 special postage stamps to honor the group. Formed in 1970, the band, made up of Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon, and the late Freddie Mercury complete 50 years in the music industry this year. The collection is inspired by the group's most popular album covers, as well as live performances.

Eight of the stamps will feature images of Queen's most iconic album covers, including 1974 LP, 'Queen II', 'Sheer Heart Attack' (1974), 'A Night At The Opera '(1975), 'News Of The World' (1977), 'The Game' (1980), 'Greatest Hits' (1981), 'The Works' (1984) and the band's final studio album to be released during Freddie' lifetime, 'Innuendo' (1991). The special collection also has live shots of each of the four band members: Freddie at Wembley Stadium in 1986, Roger at Hyde Park in 1976, John at Hammersmith Odeon in 1975 and Brian in Budapest in 1986 as well as a black and white image of the group shot by Johnny Dewe Mathews from their first-ever studio photoshoot. "With their truly original, theatrical sound and effortless ability to mix musical styles, Queen is rock royalty. We pay tribute to one of the most loved bands of all time with these stunning stamps," Philip Parker of Royal Mail said in a statement to Mirror.

Brian said the tribute beautifully captures the group's journey from being a nobody to emerging as a "national institution". ''Since we four precocious boys started out on our quest 50 years ago, our lives have been devoted to making our impossible dream come true. Sometimes it's strange to wake up and realize the position in which we are now held we have become a national institution! "Nothing brings this home more than this incredible tribute from Royal Mail. It's particularly poignant to look at this collection of images now - now that we are all in a world dominated by a coronavirus, in which none of this could have happened," he said.

Queen is only the third music group to have a dedicated stamp issue, following the Beatles in 2007 and Pink Floyd in 2016. The stamps are available to pre-order from Royal Mail's website in a number of different collections, including the complete Presentation Pack for 16 pounds.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli central bank forecasting gets real during pandemic

Swiped a credit card Turned on the lights Driven to work or the supermarket Israels central bank has been watching. With traditional indicators like inflation and unemployment arriving too late or unreliable due to COVID-19 disruptions and ...

'Outliers' anthology series in works, Dr Anthony Fauci subject of first season

Producer Brian Grazer is developing an anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwells bestseller Outliers, the first season of which will have White House infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in focus. According to Variety, the series...

Lockdown to be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from tonight

Lockdown will be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from 9 pm on Tuesday, untill further orders. Essential services such as grocery stores, petrol pumps, banks etc to remain functional, said Government of Assam. Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Chief Sec...

Rahul should become party chief again, Gehlot demands in CWC meeting

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should take over as party chief again. According to sources, Gehlot raised the demand in the Congress Working Committee CWC meeting held today. Youth Congr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020