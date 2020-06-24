Sky's hit series 'Gangs of London' heads to AMC from Cinemax
British crime thriller 'Gangs of London' will now move from Warner Media-owned Cinemax to AMC, making its first season debut around September.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:59 IST
British crime thriller 'Gangs of London' will now move from Warner Media-owned Cinemax to AMC, making its first season debut around September. "Gangs of London is a cinematic thrill ride that set screens ablaze with a stellar cast, elevated drama, and epic storylines, and we couldn't be more excited to raise the pulse of our audiences with this explosive crime series," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Dan McDermott, president original programming at AMC and co-president of AMC Studios as saying.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with Sky Studios, Pulse Films, and Sister to continue to push the boundaries on a bold new season of the series," McDermott added. 'Gangs of London' made its debut on Sky Atlantic in the UK in April and became the channel's second-biggest original drama launch of all time.
The series, created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, revolves around an international criminal gang amid a power vacuum after the head of the city's most powerful crime family is killed. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hollywood Reporter
- AMC
- British
- Warner Media
- Dan McDermott
- Sister
ALSO READ
FTSE 100 opens lower as British American Tobacco weighs
2 pose as UP minister's kin, dupe cloth merchant of 'gamchas', sarees worth Rs 1.5 lakh
British opposition leader Starmer takes a knee in support of Black Lives Matter
Javed Akhtar is 2020 Richard Dawkins Award winner, confirms British evolutionary biologist
Retailers can reopen on June 15 - British business minister