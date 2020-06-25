Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actress Karisma Kapoor turns 46: Sister Kareena shares montage of throwback videos

As Karisma Kapoor turned 46 on Thursday, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to her sister by sharing a montage of throwback videos and photos of the birthday girl with her friends and family.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:42 IST
Actress Karisma Kapoor turns 46: Sister Kareena shares montage of throwback videos
Childhood picture of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Karisma Kapoor turned 46 on Thursday, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to her sister by sharing a montage of throwback videos and photos of the birthday girl with her friends and family. The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram to post the special video, which brings back the beautiful memories shared by the two sisters.

Starting from the childhood pictures of the Kapoor sisters to their recent family pictures, the video was a complete package of moments that the two had spent together over the years. The video also had stills from films featuring the 'Raja Hindustani' actor.

"To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever," the 39-year-old actor wrote in the caption. Both Bebo and Lelo are extremely close to each other and are often seen hanging out and spending time together with their other friends.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Over 18 lakh people given ayurvedic concoction against virus: Rajasthan minister

Over 18 lakh people in Rajasthan were given an ayurvedic concoction as an immunity booster against coronavirus, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday. The minister said that the process for the distribution of the concoction k...

Honda commences pre-launch bookings for all new City

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Thursday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new mid-sized sedan City, which is all set to hit the market next month. Customers can book the fifth generation City from the comfort of their home thr...

Tennis-Thiem 'extremely sorry' for Adria Tour antics

World number three Dominic Thiem is extremely sorry for the way players conducted themselves at Novak Djokovics Adria Tour exhibition event after which four players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Austrian said on Thursday. D...

Spain proposes economy minister Calvino to head Eurogroup

Spain has proposed its Economy Minister Nadia Calvino to head the influential Eurogroup of 19 euro zone finance ministers, the government said on Thursday, becoming the first country to formally announce a candidate. Calvino, also a deputy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020