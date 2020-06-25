Actress Karisma Kapoor turns 46: Sister Kareena shares montage of throwback videos

As Karisma Kapoor turned 46 on Thursday, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to her sister by sharing a montage of throwback videos and photos of the birthday girl with her friends and family. The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram to post the special video, which brings back the beautiful memories shared by the two sisters.

Starting from the childhood pictures of the Kapoor sisters to their recent family pictures, the video was a complete package of moments that the two had spent together over the years. The video also had stills from films featuring the 'Raja Hindustani' actor.

"To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever," the 39-year-old actor wrote in the caption. Both Bebo and Lelo are extremely close to each other and are often seen hanging out and spending time together with their other friends.