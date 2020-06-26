Left Menu
Justin Bieber files $ 20 million lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual assault

Singer Justin Bieber has reportedly filed a Rs 10 million each defamation lawsuit against the two women who recently accused him of sexual assault on social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 10:56 IST
Musician Justin Bieber (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The document outlining the suit states that the singer has "indisputable documentary evidence" to prove that the accusations are "outrageous, fabricated lies." One of the two accusers had alleged on Twitter that the 'Sorry' singer assaulted her when he was visiting the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas in 2014.

The document outlining the suit states that the singer has "indisputable documentary evidence" to prove that the accusations are "outrageous, fabricated lies." One of the two accusers had alleged on Twitter that the 'Sorry' singer assaulted her when he was visiting the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas in 2014.

According to Fox News, the alleged assault took place in a room of Four Seasons hotel but the documents from the court state that Bieber has never stayed in the said hotel and was instead staying at a rental property nearby with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The second accuser said that the 26-year-old singer had assaulted her in New York City in the year 2015 while he was there to attend Met Gala.

According to TMZ, the suit stated that the accuser is a fan of the musician and is often seen waiting outside Bieber's hotels seeking attention from him. Bieber had earlier taken to Twitter to refute the sexual assault claims and had said that he would take the legal route to deal with the accusations (ANI)

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

